Shoaib Akhtar Attempts To Save Hania Aamir From Online Trolling

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:27 PM

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from online trolling

The former speed-star has indirectly urged people not troll the actress, saying that there are many much more important things happening in the world to discuss.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) former speed-star Shoaib Akhtar has commented on recently social media issue discussing actress Hania Aamir.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar who is also known as Pindi Express has made an attempt what many believe is an attempt to save the actress from online trolling without naming her directly.

He has written:“By the way, there are much more important things happening in the world, brothers, sisters, children and 'influencers,”. He has urged the people to talk about them too.

Earlier, Hania Aamir who faced online trolling has shared a heart-touching note to express her feelings with the fans and friends on social media.

She took to Instagram and posted a video clip where she was seen distressed and one of her friends was making efforts to bring a smile on her face.

The actress wrote in the caption, “just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing,”.

She also wrote, “Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated. Where a woman showing affection to her loved ones is wrong,”.

“Just another day surviving. Hope you all are doing well in this disgusting world and keeping your goodness intact. Someone else’s evil shouldn’t ruin your goodness”, Hania added.

