Shoaib Akhtar believes Naseem Shah can be the future of Pakistan cricket

Impressed by the youngster's skills, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that his country has found a 'solid' fast bowler in Shah. He also went on to compare Shah with a young Mohammad Amir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Impressed by the youngster's skills, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that his country has found a 'solid' fast bowler in Shah. He also went on to compare Shah with a young

16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah recently played for Pakistan in two warm-up games against Australia A and Cricket Australia XI. The cricketer is also likely to make his international debut in the upcoming two-match Test series against the Australian team.

Out of the group of young pacers who Pakistan have included in their squad, 16-year-old Naseem Shah has been the most impressive so far. He was at his lethal best in the warm-up games where he produced an exhibition of deadly pace and control.

"As a bowler, I can say that Pakistan has found a solid fast bowler.

What I really like about Naseem Shah is that he understands how to bowl. To know how to bowl at this young age is amazing and it is inbuilt in some - this is same as Mohammad Amir when he came on to the scene in 2009," said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

While Akhtar believes Shah can be the future of Pakistan cricket, he stated that the youngster will have to respond well under pressure. "I want to see a fast bowler who has a strong character and I know that every fast bowler gets hit about in Australia but when you fight it out, you are also appreciated there," Akhtar said.

"We have to wait and then see how he responds when he is put under pressure, but I really wish him the best of luck. He has already shown a lot of courage by staying back despite the demise of his mother," he added.