UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Akhtar Believes Naseem Shah Can Be The Future Of Pakistan Cricket

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

Shoaib Akhtar believes Naseem Shah can be the future of Pakistan cricket

Impressed by the youngster's skills, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that his country has found a 'solid' fast bowler in Shah. He also went on to compare Shah with a young Mohammad Amir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Impressed by the youngster's skills, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that his country has found a 'solid' fast bowler in Shah. He also went on to compare Shah with a young Mohammad Amir.

16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah recently played for Pakistan in two warm-up games against Australia A and Cricket Australia XI. The cricketer is also likely to make his international debut in the upcoming two-match Test series against the Australian team.

Out of the group of young pacers who Pakistan have included in their squad, 16-year-old Naseem Shah has been the most impressive so far. He was at his lethal best in the warm-up games where he produced an exhibition of deadly pace and control.

"As a bowler, I can say that Pakistan has found a solid fast bowler.

What I really like about Naseem Shah is that he understands how to bowl. To know how to bowl at this young age is amazing and it is inbuilt in some - this is same as Mohammad Amir when he came on to the scene in 2009," said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

While Akhtar believes Shah can be the future of Pakistan cricket, he stated that the youngster will have to respond well under pressure. "I want to see a fast bowler who has a strong character and I know that every fast bowler gets hit about in Australia but when you fight it out, you are also appreciated there," Akhtar said.

"We have to wait and then see how he responds when he is put under pressure, but I really wish him the best of luck. He has already shown a lot of courage by staying back despite the demise of his mother," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Young Same Mohammad Amir YouTube National University Best Lucky Cement Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police's campaign against unauth ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Sindh Health Commission to s ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Discussing Joint Production of Satellites With ..

4 minutes ago

New Epstein Accuser Asks Prince Andrew to Speak Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar to hold culture festival soon: Atif khan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.