Shoaib Akhtar comes down hard upon Babar Azam over slow strike rate in 2nd T 20I against South Africa

The former pacer says that Babar Azam scored 50 runs off 50 balls but these are not good enough, urging the skipper to come forward and play attacking cricket.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2021) Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar came down hard upon Babar Azam’s inning in the second T20I against South Africa, asking him to improve his strike-rate.

“What will Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli or Aiden Markram will do if they are given 50 balls and what Babar Azam did?,” asked Shoaib Akthar while speaking on ptv sports.

Babar Azam scored 50 off 50 balls at the Wanderers on Monday and saved Pakistan continued to lose wickets.

Akhtar said that Babar is a great layer but 50 runs off 50 balls are not good enough.

“You can’t go into your shell if wickets are falling down on the other side,” he said, adding that Babar could compare his innings to Aiden Markram’s innings. He said wickets were also falling when Markram was batting but he continued to play his attacking cricket and scored 54 from 30. “Babar being a great player should come forward and play attacking cricket,” he added.