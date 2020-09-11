Shoaib Akhtar confirms he is in contact with PCB for a post

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in contact with him for a post, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said on Friday.

Shoaib Akhtar said that he was in contact with the board for a post cricket’s set-up.

He expressed these views while talking on a YouTube channel.

“Yes, I and PCB are in contact for a post but nothing finalized yet,” said the former fast bowler known as Rawalpindi Express.

He also said: “Look, I’m ready to serve Pakistan’s cricket once again with a complete changed mindset,”.

He stated that injecting aggression in the players would be his first priority if he got any chance to work with the young cricketers.

He assured that he would produce a squad of 25-30 players and train them to become future stars.

He went on to say that he was not going to do all this for money as he was already living very comfortable life but his objective was the training of the youngsters.

“My aim is only to train the young cricketers and inject in them my attitude as a player,” he added.