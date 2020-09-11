UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Akhtar Confirms He Is In Contact With PCB For A Post

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:43 PM

Shoaib Akhtar confirms he is in contact with PCB for a post

The former fast bowler says he is not doing all this for money as he is leading a comfortable life but his aim is to train the youngsters and to inject into them the same passion he had for the cricket.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in contact with him for a post, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said on Friday.

Shoaib Akhtar said that he was in contact with the board for a post cricket’s set-up.

He expressed these views while talking on a YouTube channel.

“Yes, I and PCB are in contact for a post but nothing finalized yet,” said the former fast bowler known as Rawalpindi Express.

He also said: “Look, I’m ready to serve Pakistan’s cricket once again with a complete changed mindset,”.

He stated that injecting aggression in the players would be his first priority if he got any chance to work with the young cricketers.

He assured that he would produce a squad of 25-30 players and train them to become future stars.

“I will try my level best to make a squad of 25-30 players and will focus on their training to make them future stars,” Akhtar said.

He went on to say that he was not going to do all this for money as he was already living very comfortable life but his objective was the training of the youngsters.

“My aim is only to train the young cricketers and inject in them my attitude as a player,” he added.

