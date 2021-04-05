UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Akhtar Disappointed On Match Officials Of Pak-SA Second ODI

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:08 PM

Shoaib Akhtar disappointed on match officials of Pak-SA second ODI

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment after opener Fakhar Zaman narrowly missed out on a much-deserved 200-run knock in the second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday saying that the laws were not properly enforced by the match officials of the game

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment after opener Fakhar Zaman narrowly missed out on a much-deserved 200-run knock in the second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday saying that the laws were not properly enforced by the match officials of the game.

Pakistan lost the second ODI to South Africa by 15 runs and would play the third ODI on Wednesday (April 7).

"Everyone must be as disappointed as I am that Fakhar Zaman could not get to 200. I wouldn't call it cheating but I wouldn't call it in the spirit of the game either, the way Quinton de Kock removed him. In article 41.5, I think, if you deliberately distract a batsman, the side batting would be awarded five runs and the guilty side would have to bowl again. That means Pakistan could have gotten the two runs on the delivery in which Fakhar got out, a no-ball and five runs which makes it eight runs from that one ball," Akhtar said in a video on his Youtube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"This incident hurt the spirit of the game and this did not sit too well with me because Quinton de Kock is such a great kid.

He should not do this deliberately. Poor Fakhar thought they would throw at the non-striker's end. He also acted like the ball was going at the non-striker's end," he said.

Akhtar slammed the match referee and officials for not stepping in and correcting the decisions being made on the ground.

"I felt really bad watching this unfold. If you add those eight runs and five runs from earlier when the ball hit a player's hat, then Pakistan was in this game easily. But I was saddened to see that no decision was taken there on the spot. This is because the awareness of the game is just not present. You can ask the umpires or the match referee and tell them this is wrong. The match referee didn't step in either. Many people on social media believe that this was unfair and against the spirit of the game," he said.

"This has happened and now we can't do anything about it. They showed multiple replays and still the match referee couldn't step in and give a verdict. I don't know why they had issues implementing the laws of the game. This is my biggest question," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Social Media South Africa Fakhar Zaman April Sunday From

Recent Stories

East Timor Plans Disaster Relief as Flood Leaves 2 ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Warns of Stricter Measures Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe ..

8 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree on International C ..

26 minutes ago

Connect with Nature inspires, empowers and mentors ..

26 minutes ago

China handles fewer illegal online activity report ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.