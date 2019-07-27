Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed disappointment at fast bowler Mohammad's Amir's announcement to retire from Test cricket

"I'm really thoroughly disappointed. At this age (27) I was at peak of my of career, while he is retiring," Shoaib said in a video message.

He feared that after Amir other pacers like Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Junaid Khan could also take a decision to call it a day to Test cricket.

"What is happening with Pakistan cricket? What are they doing? I'm unable to understand how the 27-year-old Amir can retire, especially when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invested on him a lot," he asked.

The 43-year-old, who played for Pakistan in all formats said that it was the time for Amir to pay back to Pakistan because in Test matches the national team's performance had touched the lowest point. "You needed to show energy and deliver. You should have tried to play a role to win a series or more for Pakistan.

Just like the way I won the series for Pakistan against New Zealand and England.

"Had I could become of 27-year-old again I would have played 50 more Test matches," added Shoaib, who took 178 wickets in 46 Tests.

He said Amir should have worked to build his muscles and tried to become a hero by winning Test matches for Pakistan. "Pakistan has to come first and they (players) will have to play for Pakistan."He said that the PCB took Mohammad Amir out of match fixing scandal and tried to make him part of the team. "He is retiring at a time when he has returned to form. This is beyond my comprehension. I've already said that our bowlers just want to become T20 bowlers. I'm sorry to say this but it is a fact. They are even not willing to play One Day Cricket", he added.

He requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as a 27-year-old player was retiring from Test cricket. "I think Prime Minister will have to look into the matter and bring dynamic and energetic people forward."