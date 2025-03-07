Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has thrown his weight behind the Capital Premier League (CPL), hailing it as a vital platform for uniting overseas Pakistanis who want to contribute to their homeland

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has thrown his weight behind the Capital Premier League (CPL), hailing it as a vital platform for uniting overseas Pakistanis who want to contribute to their homeland.

Speaking at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the CPL Brand Ambassador Shoaib Akhtar and CPL top notch here at a local hotel on Thursday, he expressed his pleasure for being part of the League. "I'm glad to serve through CPL for the betterment of the country," he said.

Akhtar emphasized the significance of CPL in connecting overseas Pakistanis with their roots. "This league is an important effort to bridge the gap between overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan. It's a great initiative, and I'll do my best to support it," he said.

When asked about Pakistan's early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Akhtar expressed his disappointment. However, he lauded Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and others saying we feel extremely happy when they perform well.

By hosting the Champions Trophy we have proved that Pakistan is a safe haven and there is no problem of security here.

Akhtar also commended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his efforts to revamp Pakistan cricket. "Work needs to be done at the grassroots level, and leagues like CPL are essential breeding grounds for talented players," he said.

CPL President Ch. Arshad Ali Bega welcomed Akhtar on board, saying, "We're honoured to have him with us. We'll unite overseas Pakistanis through this league thus bridging the gaps."

CPL CEO Aftab Ahmad Nayyar Siddiqui pledged to take the league's mission forward. "We thank everyone who has supported us in making CPL a reality," he said.

Ambassador CPL and senior journalist Afzal Butt praised Akhtar's commitment to merit. "Shoaib Akhtar is a stalwart who always advocates merit, and his involvement in CPL will ensure that meritocracy prevails," he said.

Brig Ahsan Afridi of Green Tourism Pakistan Private Limited highlighted the significant contribution of sports to Pakistan's tourism industry. "We'll continue to support CPL, even after the event, to promote tourism and sports in Pakistan," he said.

The CPL Director Cricket Operations Waqar Ahmed was also present at the ceremony.