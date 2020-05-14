Shoaib Akhtar gives aggressive response to ICC

(@fidahassanain)

Shoaib Akhtar has asked the apex cricketing body that it has thrown its neutrality out of window.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) Shoaib Malik gave aggressive response to International cricket Council (ICC) over its tweet, saying that the apex cricketing body lost its neutrality here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akthar said: “A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :),”.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier made fun of Akhtar s tweet with a series of images, showing basketball legend Michael Jordan chuckling at him for claiming that he could get the better of Smith.

Shoaib Akhtar who is also known as Rawalpindi Express made an interesting tweet: “Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol,”.