UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Akhtar Gives Aggressive Response To ICC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 05:16 PM

Shoaib Akhtar gives aggressive response to ICC

Shoaib Akhtar has asked the apex cricketing body that it has thrown its neutrality out of window.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) Shoaib Malik gave aggressive response to International cricket Council (ICC) over its tweet, saying that the apex cricketing body lost its neutrality here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akthar said: “A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :),”.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier made fun of Akhtar s tweet with a series of images, showing basketball legend Michael Jordan chuckling at him for claiming that he could get the better of Smith.

Shoaib Akhtar who is also known as Rawalpindi Express made an interesting tweet: “Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol,”.

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Twitter Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches new series of virtual conve ..

3 minutes ago

AMF disburses to Jordan second tranche of loan wor ..

3 minutes ago

Over 3.5Mln EU Citizens Apply for Settled Status A ..

9 minutes ago

Japan to Declare State of Emergency if Virus Spike ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccine for Poorest People May Cost Less ..

12 minutes ago

Portugal to Accept 500 Unaccompanied Migrant Child ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.