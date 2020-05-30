UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Akhtar Hails Afridi For His All-round Role

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 07:53 PM

Shoaib Akhtar hails Afridi for his all-round role

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar said that swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi was always at an advantage as he would switch his roles according to the requirement during matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar said that swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi was always at an advantage as he would switch his roles according to the requirement during matches.

Afridi went down the memory lane, recalling a Test match against traditional rivals India in Lahore in 2006 and said that the Rawalpindi Express always threatened batsmen but was joking around when the pitch in that fixture became too flat for bowlers to overcome the pain.

"Great memories, this was I believe after one of my favourite Test inns in Lahore against India in 2006, Shoaib was always a threat for batsmen but this was a very flat wicket and bowlers were left to share jokes to overcome their pain," Afridi tweeted.

Akhtar retweeted Afridi's post, stating that the all-rounder could call himself a batsman or a bowler whenever he wanted.

"You were always at an advantage. Calling yourself a bowler when you wanted and a batsman when you wanted.

"Surely a batsman in this one as you scored a 100.

Main toh bowler he tha bhai on this bowlers graveyard that day," he said.

The Test series opener in Lahore ended in draw as Pakistan declared their first innings at 679-7 with Mohammad Yousaf, Younis Khan, Afridi and Kamran Akmal hammering tons.

India in reply scored 410-1 in their first innings with Virender Sehwag scoring 254 and Rahul Dravid unbeaten 128.

Afridi scored another century in the second Test in Faisalabad, hitting brisk 156 runs off just 128 balls that included 20 boundaries and six towering sixes. That match also ended in draw. Pakistan, led by Inzamam-ul-Haq pulled off a superb win in the final Test in Karachi to take the series 1-0.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Faisalabad Century Threatened Rawalpindi Younis Khan Kamran Akmal Afridi Post Share

Recent Stories

Babar is going to break a lot of records: Grant Fl ..

2 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir completes 300 days of military si ..

2 minutes ago

148 stranded Pakistanis arrive city through specia ..

2 minutes ago

Peaceful use of atomic technology helped Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz says Opponents tried to kill her fath ..

26 minutes ago

Two Employees of Afghan Broadcaster Killed in Blas ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.