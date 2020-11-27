Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threatening Pakistan team

(@fidahassanain)

Former fast pacer asks New Zealand to be grateful to Pakistan team for visiting it during these difficult times.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Former Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at New Zealand (NZC) in reaction to its threat to men in Green to send them home.

Shoaib Akhtar said that he wanted to convey to New Zealand Board (NZC) that it was not a club team; it was Pakistan’s national team.

He expressed these views while talking in a YouTube video on Friday.

Shoaib Akhtar called New Zealand’s threat as “below the belt,”.

He said: “I just want to convey a message to New Zealand board (NZC) that this is not a club team, it's Pakistan national cricket team. We don't need you. Our cricket has not come to an end. You will get the broadcasting rights money. So, you should be grateful to us that we have decided to visit your country in such difficult times,”.

“Behave yourself and stop giving such statement while talking about Pakistan—the greatest country on the planet,” said Shoaib Akhtar, adding that Pakistan team now needed to smash them in T20 series," he added.

He also urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to act tough and to sever ties with New Zealand if the national team is sent back home.

“Some toughness must be shown by PCB, he suggested, adding that if he had been there he would have conveyed it clearly to New Zealand Cricket that Pakistan was not going to play with them if they (New Zealanders) were not happy to play and would have announced to bring team back home, with a clear warning that they (Pakistanis) would not play against New Zealand for next five years.