Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PSL anthem next year

The former pacer says that his children got scared to listen to this year anthem of PSL 6, terming it as the worst song since the league started.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that his children scared to listen new anthem of upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

The former pacer said that PCB was responsible for this poor anthem for PSL this year, saying that he was ready to sing next year if PCB failed to find any good singer.

Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young stunner had sung the PSL 6 anthem.

In his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said that he would file a case against Pakistan cricket board for this new anthem, pointing out that his children just scared to listen to this new anthem.

“My children are not talking to me for last three days,” he added.

The former pacer asked that who made this song and what does groove mean. He also asked that whether they [PCB] knew the meaning of word “Groove”.

He also criticized the song, saying that its composition was very poor and was worst-ever anthem of the PSL I he must say.

Shoaib Akhtar also held PCB responsible for this poor anthem, pointing out that whoever was behind this song including the marketing team should be held accountable.

He also stated that PCB didn’t bring renowned singer and composers from the local music industry and ask them to make the best possible song with the best voices, lyrics, composition and representation of Pakistan’s culture.