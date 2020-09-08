UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Akhtar Plays Cricket With Boys In Lahore’s Street

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 38 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:11 PM

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’s street

The former fast bowler who is known as Rawalpindi Express has also shared his own video of playing cricket and asking his fans to recognize who is playing there.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar played cricket with fans in the streets of Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar asked his fans to guess who was playing cricket like old times in the streets of Lahore right now.

He shared a small clip while bowling in a street somewhere in Lahore with caption: “Guess who is playing cricket like old times in the streets of Lahore right now? Familiar bowling action? #cricket #boys #fun,”.

On Sept 2, Shoaib Akhtar shared complete analysis on recently concluded PakVsEngland series, appreciating the national team that the players including the seniors and juniors performed well.

