KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) Rawalpindi express Shoaib Akhtar came down hard upon Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis for accused young Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain of chucking.

Akhtar reacted after Australian cricketer made a gesture while questioning Hasnain's remodelled bowling action which got a green signal from International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, the former fast bowler said: "Shameful gesture by Marcus Stoinis regarding bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain during The Hundred 2022. How dare you do such things?? Of course ICC stays quiet about them."

No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already," he wrote.

Stoinis, during the Hundred 2022, mocked Hasnain by making gesture of his bowling action after getting out to the latter.

The actions of Stoinis went viral on social media. However, the people did not like his gesture in which he targetted Hasnain.

Moises Henriques had earlier complained about Hasnain's bowling action during Big Bash League (BBL). On it, Hasnain was suspended from cricket until rectifying his bowling action.

Later on, Hasnain's action was remodeled and he cleared the ICC Test to resume bowling with a corrected bowling action.