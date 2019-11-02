Shoaib Akhtar says all players except him were fixers

(@fidahassanain)

The former fast bowler says that he used to fight with 22 players instead of eleven.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) Former fastest bowler Shoaibl Akhtar said that all other players expect him were fixer and he had to fight against not just 11 players but 22 players.

In a very shocking disclosure, the former fast bowler said that he had match fixers around him and he used to be all alone to fight against all of them. He gave this statement during an interview. One of his fan also shared his interview on Twitter.

He quoted Asif, the other fast bowler, saying that he called him "Malang" and said that Shoaib was struggling and we also were struggling.

A twitterati said that Shoaib Akhtar made this revelation at this moment when the situation is already very worse.

He said he would have done it earlier when the situation was normal in the country.

The interview of Shoaib Akhtar went viral and the different reactions of the people were coming on his interview.