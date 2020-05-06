Shoaib Akhtar says he is ready to coach any team including India

(@fidahassanain)

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he wanted to produce aggressive and fast bowlers who could take on opposition batsmen here on Wednesday.

He said he is ready even to coach pacers from any country even if he received an offer from an arch-rivals India. He expressed these views during an interview with a social networking platform.

“Of course, my job is to spread knowledge. I will spread the knowledge what I have learnt,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

He said he wanted to produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who would tell off the batsmen turning the game very interesting.

Shoaib Akhtar who is known as Rawalpindi Expressed said he would like to coach bowlers even in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The bowler played in the inaugural IPL season for Kolkata Knight Riders but the Indian government banned Pakistani cricketers from the league in 2009.

Shoaib Akhtar retired from International cricket in 2011 after more than a decade of controversies and glory including the record of bowling world’s fastest delivery at 100.23 miles per hour. The statement of Shoaib Akhtar surprised many in India as both neighboring countries have not played each other in a bilateral series since 2012.