UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Akhtar Says He Is Ready To Coach Any Team Including India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:09 PM

Shoaib Akhtar says he is ready to coach any team including India

The former fast-bowler says he wants to produce aggressive and fast bowlers who could take on opposition batsmen even from India

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he wanted to produce aggressive and fast bowlers who could take on opposition batsmen here on Wednesday.

He said he is ready even to coach pacers from any country even if he received an offer from an arch-rivals India. He expressed these views during an interview with a social networking platform.

“Of course, my job is to spread knowledge. I will spread the knowledge what I have learnt,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

He said he wanted to produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who would tell off the batsmen turning the game very interesting.

Shoaib Akhtar who is known as Rawalpindi Expressed said he would like to coach bowlers even in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The bowler played in the inaugural IPL season for Kolkata Knight Riders but the Indian government banned Pakistani cricketers from the league in 2009.

Shoaib Akhtar retired from International cricket in 2011 after more than a decade of controversies and glory including the record of bowling world’s fastest delivery at 100.23 miles per hour. The statement of Shoaib Akhtar surprised many in India as both neighboring countries have not played each other in a bilateral series since 2012.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Indian Premier League Job Kolkata Rawalpindi National University From Government Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

26 minutes ago

Khanpur police arrests hundreds of youth for swimm ..

12 minutes ago

Oil Demand Bounces Back Slightly From April's Low ..

13 minutes ago

291 positive COVID-19 patients admitted in quarant ..

13 minutes ago

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: feder ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.