Shoaib Akhtar Says He Will Eat Grass But Will Increase Budget For Pakistan Army

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:24 PM

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will increase budget for Pakistan army

The former cricketer has expressed his emotion for Pakistan Army for its countless sacrifices for the mother land.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) Fast bowler and Pindi Express Shoaib Akhtar said that he would eat grass but would increase the budget of Pakistan Army here on Friday.

The former cricketer expressed his emotions for Pakistan Army for its sacrifices for the mother-land.

“I am half democratic and half a soldier,” said Shoaib Akhtar while describing his own personality in a Live tv interview to tell his fans that how became Shoaib Akhtar.

Appearing on a local TV channel, Shoaib Akhtar was looking aggressive as he used to be in the play grounds.

“I will make decision while sitting together,” he further said.

However, the player is being trolled on social media for his remarks. They are questioning his words and making funny comments about Shoaib Akhtar.

