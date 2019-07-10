UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Akhtar Thinks India Did Not Bat Well Enough To Reach The Final

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar said India did not bat well enough to reach the World Cup final

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar said India did not bat well enough to reach the World Cup final.

Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reacted on social media after New Zealand beat India to enter the final of the ongoing ICC cricket World Cup. New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in the first semifinal.

Shoaib Akhtar didn't enjoy the batting performance put up by Team India. The 'Rawalpindi Express', wrote on social media that it was a resilient effort from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, crictracker reported.

He opined that this duo almost brought India back into the game. But that wasn't to be the case as India was bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs. Akhtar wrote that this was a huge upset.

