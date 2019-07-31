UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Akhtar To Use Social Media As A Tool To Look For Talent If Assigned Chief Selector

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:17 PM

Shoaib Akhtar to use social media as a tool to look for talent if assigned Chief Selector

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes if assigned the job of chief selector he would use social media as a tool to hunt for talent from all over the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes if assigned the job of chief selector he would use social media as a tool to hunt for talent from all over the country.

"I have a YouTube channel and I would ask youngsters to send me videos of who think have the skills in them to bowl or bat remarkably," he said and added the youngsters would then be groomed and polished in academies.

The former pacer said if assigned the job he would go for three teams and as many captains for three formats.

"The captain must be selected by the chief selector and not the board," he said.

The Rawalpindi Express said many people have complimented him that he would suit for the job of chief selector, as he is an honest and dynamic person.

"Until now neither I have been approached nor I had contacted anyone for the job," he said on his YouTube channel.

He said there must be one team each and as many captains for Twenty20, ODI and Tests, respectively.

Speaking on the job if given, he said a selector must also look for players from teams of Under-19, club cricket and Pakistan A.

"If club cricket won't improve than talented players would not come in the limelight," he said and added he would also bring in Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Yousaf and Misbah ul Haq to work on the u19 players.

Shoaib said he would ask the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to accompany him with the team on different series so that he can transfer his knowledge to the players.

"I want to create a best batting and all-rounders line up who can play white ball cricket," he said.

He said he would ask Hasan Ali to bowl 12 overs with strength and speed if he cannot bowl like that then I'm sorry for him.

Shoaib said he would also search for 10 to 12 fast bowlers who can bowl at 155 kmph speed.

"I won't let players to use Pakistan team as a tool to get contracts of foreign leagues," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Misbah Ul Haq Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Social Media Job Rawalpindi Hasan Ali YouTube National University All From Best

Recent Stories

HIPA adopts &#039;Water’ as main theme for its n ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judiciary runs awareness campaign for 48 ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 31 July 2019

14 minutes ago

No move of corrupt elements to succeed: Aslam Iqba ..

14 minutes ago

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

14 minutes ago

Villagers kill leopard in Neelan valley, Abbottaba ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.