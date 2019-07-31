Shoaib Akhtar to use social media as a tool to look for talent if assigned Chief Selector

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes if assigned the job of chief selector he would use social media as a tool to hunt for talent from all over the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes if assigned the job of chief selector he would use social media as a tool to hunt for talent from all over the country.

"I have a YouTube channel and I would ask youngsters to send me videos of who think have the skills in them to bowl or bat remarkably," he said and added the youngsters would then be groomed and polished in academies.

The former pacer said if assigned the job he would go for three teams and as many captains for three formats.

"The captain must be selected by the chief selector and not the board," he said.

The Rawalpindi Express said many people have complimented him that he would suit for the job of chief selector, as he is an honest and dynamic person.

"Until now neither I have been approached nor I had contacted anyone for the job," he said on his YouTube channel.

He said there must be one team each and as many captains for Twenty20, ODI and Tests, respectively.

Speaking on the job if given, he said a selector must also look for players from teams of Under-19, club cricket and Pakistan A.

"If club cricket won't improve than talented players would not come in the limelight," he said and added he would also bring in Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Yousaf and Misbah ul Haq to work on the u19 players.

Shoaib said he would ask the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to accompany him with the team on different series so that he can transfer his knowledge to the players.

"I want to create a best batting and all-rounders line up who can play white ball cricket," he said.

He said he would ask Hasan Ali to bowl 12 overs with strength and speed if he cannot bowl like that then I'm sorry for him.

Shoaib said he would also search for 10 to 12 fast bowlers who can bowl at 155 kmph speed.

"I won't let players to use Pakistan team as a tool to get contracts of foreign leagues," he said.