UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Akhtar Visits Muhammad Waseem On Winning

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:33 PM

Shoaib Akhtar Visits Muhammad Waseem on Winning

Shoaib Akhtar has visited to the Boxer Muhammad Waseem. He has appreciated his game and said that here is a champion sitting with me and he punches so strongly so he has a lot of titles to win in future

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Shoaib Akhtar has visited to the Boxer Muhammad Waseem. He has appreciated his game and said that here is a champion sitting with me and he punches so strongly so he has a lot of titles to win in future.Muhammad Waseem was disheartened when after winning he reached to the airport and there was no one to receive him.

He took a cab and get back to home and after that he tweeted that I don't win for Istaqbals but for my country to be well received abroad. This actually shook all the sportsmen and they all came in strong support of our champion who knocked out the opponent in 54 seconds which was itself a great achievement.We love how Waseem Akram , Shoib Malik, Imran Ashraf, Jahangir Khan and now shoaib Akhtar backing, loving and supporting our real hero.May he wins a lot of titles for Pakistan.

We all love Muhammad waseem.

Related Topics

Pakistan May All Boxer Airport Love

Recent Stories

Matric/FA admission, Sept 20 last day: AIOU

8 minutes ago

Ten women from one family are celebrating after th ..

8 minutes ago

Rape accused obtained bail before arrest

8 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani demands of PM to take notice of ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey May Start Operation in Northeastern Syria i ..

8 minutes ago

A crazy thing Faysal Quraishi Often Does

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.