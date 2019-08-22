Shoaib Akhtar wants Amir to reconsider his retirement from Tests

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar wants fast-bowler Mohammad Amir to reconsider his decision of retirement from Tests cricket and give his best for Pakistan like he performed for the English County side Essex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar wants fast-bowler Mohammad Amir to reconsider his decision of retirement from Tests cricket and give his best for Pakistan like he performed for the English County side Essex.

Amir, who was playing his final first-class game, finished with figures of 6 for 64 in a winning cause for Essex against Kent in Canterbury, and he looked as lethal as he ever had, generating enough pace and swing.

His top bowling display had made critics question his decision to quit playing Tests for Pakistan at the tender age of 27.

However, Akhtar said that Amir's rich vein of form probably has to do with the conditions in England but urged the southpaw to still revisit his decision.

"Is the management in England better? Or are the wickets better there? Is Amir being handled better there that he is taking wickets? All of this is true, and also there is no pressure on Amir there. Still, I think Amir should have given the same performances for Pakistan," Akhtar said in a YouTube video.

Akhtar said boards must devise a system to prevents young cricketers to quit test cricket. "There must be a system that a cricket on whom the board has invested heavily should not even be able to consider retirement for the first five-six years of their career," he said.

"People's concern is genuine. Amir should reconsider his retirement decision and must play Tests for Pakistan," he said.

The Rawalpindi Express also reminded Amir that a player is remembered by the performance he does for his country and not in county. "Legacies are built on what you do for your country. No one remembers what you do in counties.

He was of the view that people would always remember the 1999 Kolkata Test in which he completely changed the complexion of the game with consecutive late-swinging yorkers that sent Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar on their way. "Simlarly Wasim Akram's '92 spell, and also the one in '93 in England Tests. Sachin Tendulkar's innings in Tests will also be never forgotten," he said.