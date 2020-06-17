UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Akhtar Welcomes Wahab Riaz's Decision To Stage Test Comeback

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:06 AM

Shoaib Akhtar welcomes Wahab Riaz's decision to stage Test comeback

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has applauded veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz for making himself available for the Test squad for England tour

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has applauded veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz for making himself available for the Test squad for England tour.

Wahab Riaz has decided to return to longest format after playing only four matches in three years as he opted for a indefinite break. His availability has added mettle to the Pakistan fast bowling unit.

Riaz has featured in 27 Tests for Pakistan. He has picked up 83 wickets at an average of 34.50 with two-five wicket hauls to his name. The 34-year-old has been named in the 29-member squad to tour England for the Test and T20I series, Cricket Addictor reported .

Wahab Riaz will do well in English conditions, appreciate your comeback: Shoaib Akhtar Shoaib Akhtar has appreciated the move from Wahab Riaz and backed him to come good in English conditions. Riaz had lost his central contract from the board for the 2020-21 season but he has said that it does not matters to him as he wants to play for the side and that is his priority.

"Really appreciate your decision Wahab Riaz to make yourself available for Test cricket. Keeping Pakistan first. You will do well in English conditions Insha Allah," Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Riaz also wants to set example as a senior player.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Twitter Wahab Riaz National University From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

53 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.