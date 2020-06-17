Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has applauded veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz for making himself available for the Test squad for England tour

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has applauded veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz for making himself available for the Test squad for England tour.

Wahab Riaz has decided to return to longest format after playing only four matches in three years as he opted for a indefinite break. His availability has added mettle to the Pakistan fast bowling unit.

Riaz has featured in 27 Tests for Pakistan. He has picked up 83 wickets at an average of 34.50 with two-five wicket hauls to his name. The 34-year-old has been named in the 29-member squad to tour England for the Test and T20I series, Cricket Addictor reported .

Wahab Riaz will do well in English conditions, appreciate your comeback: Shoaib Akhtar Shoaib Akhtar has appreciated the move from Wahab Riaz and backed him to come good in English conditions. Riaz had lost his central contract from the board for the 2020-21 season but he has said that it does not matters to him as he wants to play for the side and that is his priority.

"Really appreciate your decision Wahab Riaz to make yourself available for Test cricket. Keeping Pakistan first. You will do well in English conditions Insha Allah," Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Riaz also wants to set example as a senior player.