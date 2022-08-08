UrduPoint.com

Shoaib Akhtar Who Underwent Successful Knees Surgery Asks Fans For Prayers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Shoaib Akhtar who underwent successful knees surgery asks fans for prayers

The former fast bowler says he is still in pain even after 11 years of his retirement.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2022) Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that surgery of his knees went well but he is still in pain and asked his fans for prayers for his speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar who is known as Rawalpindi Express has shared a video clip in which he says that his knee surgery has gone well but he is suffering from pain. He says the pain was unbearable even 11 years after his retirement.

Both of Shoaib Akhtar's knees have undergone surgery. He has told his fans that this will be his final operation.

The fast bowler said that he could have played for another four to five years but said that he was aware that if he did, he would become wheelchair-bound.

He actually bid farewell to cricket for that reason.

Earlier, Akhtar had said that he had undergone five surgical procedures of a similar nature, it had all been "worth it" for him because representing Pakistan as a fast bowler meant so much to him.

During his cricket career, he said, it was fast bowling that caused damage to his bones, insisting that it didn't matter and that he had done it all for his country. "If I get a chance, I would do it again," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Twitter Rawalpindi National University All From

Recent Stories

PTI changes venue for power show from Islamabad to ..

PTI changes venue for power show from Islamabad to Lahore

18 minutes ago
 Zardari pays homage to Imam Hussain (RA)

Zardari pays homage to Imam Hussain (RA)

18 minutes ago
 DIG reviews security arrangements of 10th Muharram ..

DIG reviews security arrangements of 10th Muharram

18 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully amid ..

9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully amid tight security

18 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahaw ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

41 minutes ago
 Control Room set-up in DC office Larkana

Control Room set-up in DC office Larkana

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.