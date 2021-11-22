UrduPoint.com

Shoaib Akhtar Will No Longer Be Able To Run

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:24 PM

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

The former speed star says he is going for a total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar who is known as Rawalpindi Express for running speedy will no longer be able to run.

Taking to Instagram, the former speed star said that his running days are over now as he is going for a total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon.

He wrote, "running days are over" as he is going for a "total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon,".

Shoaib Akhtar also uploaded a picture of himself along with the news. The post started getting responses from fans and followers who prayed for his swift recovery and wished him good luck with the surgery.

