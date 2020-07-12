UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Akhtar Wins Internet With His Heartfelt Reply

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Shoaib Akhtar wins internet with his heartfelt reply

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has won the internet with his reply to a user who questioned him for wishing Bollywood mega-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Akhtar was one of the first cricketers to wish Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after it was announced that the Bollywood legend had tested positive for the COVID-19.

Akhtar, who was active on social media, had written, "Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery." While the Pakistani legend was being praised for his gesture, one of the users seemed to be irked and questioned Akhtar. Instead of lashing out at the user, Akhtar came up with a heartfelt reply.

"Sunnay wali upar walay ki zaat hai. Kya pata kis ki sun lay bhai :) Aap k label kernay se koi label ho nahi jata. God bless you," he wrote as quoted by timesnownews.com.

Bachchan, on Saturday, announced that he had been tested positive for coronavirus. His son Abhishek was also COVID-19 positive.

The 77-year-old is admitted at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. His residence has been sanitised and has been declared as containment zone. Bachchan did not go out for any outdoor shooting, he did record promos for Kaun Banega Crorepati at his residence.

Akhtar had bagged 178 and 247 wickets in 46 Tests and 163 ODIs, respectively. He also represented Pakistan in 15 Twenty20s and took 19 wickets.

