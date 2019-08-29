Shoaib Akthar undergoes successful knee reconstruction surgery in Australia

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar Thursday successfully underwent a right knee reconstruction surgery in Melbourne, Australia

"Alright! My operation has been done and it went off quite successfully. I'm recovering. I'm in pain but not in a lot of pain. Anyway, wish me the best. I will recover soon," he said in a video message on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, in another video message on his YouTube channel, the former bowling great said that Pakistan was the most beloved country that he always loved from the core of his heart.

"Australians have (also) always admired me�.always loved me and enjoyed my talent. I've been enjoying their hospitality and their love for me," Shoaib, who had over 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel added.

He said that as per medical rules any sort of knee replacement should not take place before one turns sixty.

"I've been playing for Pakistan with pain in my knee. It has become necessary to go for its remedy now. I've left my family. I've left everyone and this is not a very happy feeling. But this is also important to get my knee sorted out." Also nicked name as "Rawalpindi Express", the 44-year-old took 178 wickets in 46 Tests besides grabbing 247 wickets in 163 ODIs and 19 in 15 T20s.

He expressed the hope that he would be able to walk again in two to three weeks as the surgery was big as well as complicated. According to Shoaib in such kind of operation doctors paralyze one's legs while injecting in the spine. He said he deeply felt for the people, who lose limbs in accidents. He noted that several people in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka keep on moving on bikes and cars without taking precautionary measures. "Please drive carefully, wear your helmets (if you are on motorbikes) and safeguard your backs. Limbs are important, ask me."About the reconstruction surgery he said: "It is a painful process as you can't sleep in first week after the operation. It appears as if someone has put a red burning rod in your knee."