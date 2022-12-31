Shoaib, Barkatukllah seal doubles title of Serena Hotels Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The duo of Muhammad Shoaib and Barkatullah battled back to beat Muhammad Abid and Mudassir Murtaza in the final to lift men's doubles title of the the 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

They won the exciting contest 4-6,6-3(10-7).

Contests in other categories were also held on Saturday.

Results:- Men's Singles Semi-Finals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Yousaf Khalil 6-1,4-6,6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Abid 6-2,6-3 Ladies Singles Semi-Finals: Sarah Mahboob bt Meheq Khokhar 6-1,6-0; Esha Jawad bt Noor Malik 6-0,6-0 Boys Singles 18 & Semi-Finals: Sami Zeb Khan bt Bilal Asim 7-5,2-6,6-1: Mahatir Muhammad bt Hamid Israr 6-2,3-6,6-3Boys Singles 14 & Semi-Finals: Abdul Basit bt S. Hamza Hussain 6-4,2-6,7-5; Abubakar Talha bt Amir Mazar 6-3, 6-1.