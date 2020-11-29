Promising Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan outshone Rohan Belday of USA in a fascinating three-set final showdown to claim men's singles title of the General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, Islamabad on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Promising Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan outshone Rohan Belday of USA in a fascinating three-set final showdown to claim men's singles title of the General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, Islamabad on Saturday.

Shoaib lost first set 4-6 but came back from behind to win next two sets 6-3, 6-2.

In the girls' singles final, Arina Valitova of Russia outclassed Abhilasha Bista of Nepal in a two-set game 6-1, 6-0.

In the boys' doubles final, USA's Rohan Belday and Alexander Karman edged passed Nepal's Aarav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben Rawat 6-3, 6-1. While in the girls' doubles final, the Nepali-Russian pair of Abhilasha Bista and Arina Valitova beat Pakistani-Russian pair of Zoha Asim and Ekaterina Suvorova 6-2, 6-0.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF graced, who was the chief guest guest of honour witnessed the finals along with chief guest Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority.

Salim Saifullah appreciated the role of General Tyres in promotion of tennis in collaboration with PTF.

He also appreciated the sponsors and the tournament organizers for conducting the event. He commended the role of media for promotion of sports in Pakistan, especially the game of tennis.

Results of in brief: Boys' singles final: Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Rohan Belday (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Boys' doubles final: Rohan Belday (USA)/Alexander Karman (USA) bt Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP)/Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) 6-3, 6-1.

Girls' singles final: Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-1, 6-0 Girls' doubles final: Abhilasha Bista (NEP)/ Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Zoha Asim (PAK)/ Ekaterina SUVOROVA (RUS) 6-2, 6-0 Meanwhile, the sign-in for ITF J5 Juniors Tournament 2020 week II main draw will take place on Sunday from 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM. The matches will commence on Monday. Following are the results of qualifying matches of the tournament week II: Boys' singles qualifying matches week II:1. Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) bt Ryaan Khawaja Saud (USA) 6-0, 6-02. Aoi Ooka (JPN) bt Saeed Ahmad SULEMAN (PAK) 6-0, 6-1