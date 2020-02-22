UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Clinch ITF Tennis Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:46 PM

Shoaib clinch ITF tennis title

Pakistan's 2nd seed Muhammad Shoaib clinched the Boys Singles title of the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Championships here at PTF Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan's 2nd seed Muhammad Shoaib clinched the Boys Singles title of the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Championships here at PTF Complex on Saturday.

He beat Ahmed Kamil also of Pakistan in the final. Shoaib won the first set with conceding a single game by breaking 2nd, 4th and 6th game of Kamil. He did not allow his opponent to settle down and won the second set without conceding a single game. The match lasted 40 minutes. He gained valuable 30 ITF Points and this the first ITF Title in his cap.

3rd Seed Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) clinched the Girls Singles title after eliminating top seed Ren Ke (CHN) in exciting three set match. Mina won the first set 7-6 in tie break with the score of 7-5. Ren Ke fought back and won the second set 6-1 by breaking 4th and 6th game of Mina. In the final set Ren Ke build up the winning lead 3-0 by breaking 1st and 3rd game. Mina leveled the score 3-3all by breaking 6th game of Ren Ke and hit couple of forehand powerful winner at the crucial stage. She won the final set at 6-4 by bearking 8th and 10th game of Ren Ke. The match lasted 2 hrs 5 minutes and officiated by ITF White Badge Umpire Shahzad Akhtar Alvi.

Muhammad Shoaib (PAK), Ahmed Kamil (PAK) annexed the Boys Doubles Title in exciting and entertaining final. Soaib, Kamil won the first set 6-3 by breaking 2nd game, Duran, Ozlale lelvel the score 1 set all by winning the second set at 6-4; the match decided in the match tie break set which won by Shoaib, Kamil 14-12 after saving two match points.

The match lasted 1 hrs 20 minutes. Shoaib from Pakistan won the double crown by winning doubles final.

A total of 50 players from 20 countries Azerbaijan, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain, Romania, Nepal, Italy, China, Iran, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, USA, Malaysia, Korea, Sri Lanka and host Pakistan participated in this Championships. High standard of tennis witnessed during the championships, the tournament was named in the memory of Late Syed Tajammul Abbas and Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, both played vital role for the promotion of tennis in the country.

The qualifying round of the 2nd ITF tournament was completed and Chinese Taipie player and two Turkey players moved into the Main Draw of Boys Singles. The Sign-in for Main Draw Boys & Girls would be held on Sunday while the Main Draw will start on Monday.

Muhammad Ali Murtaza, Mohsin Termezy, Ahsan Raza Zaidi and Maj (R) Rashid Khan distributed prizes among the winners and runner-ups.

Boys Singles Final: Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) beat Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 6-0, 6-0.

Girls Singles Final: Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Ren Ke (CHN) 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-4.

Boys Doubles Final: Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) / Ahmed Kamil (PAK) beat Duran Birtan (TUR) Ozlale Kerem (TUR) 6-3, 4-6, 14-12.

