ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Third seed Muhammad Shoaib upset top-seed Aqeel Khan in a nail-biting men's singles final of the J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Saturday.

In the Final, 20-year-old 3rd seed Shoaib of PAF upset top-seed Aqeel Khan in a thrilling, see-saw match which lasted over 2 hours 6-4, 3-6,6-3 to win the Championships.

Shoaib got off to a flying start, taking a 3-0 lead, but Aqeel fought back to draw level, before Shoaib regained control and took the set 6-4.

In the second set, after a few closely fought games, Aqeel took complete control of the game and won 6-3.

The deciding set saw some exhilarating tennis with Shoaib taking the set 6-3, despite the best efforts and fighting spirit of Aqeel. Shoaib has been training at the National Training Center since its inception in 2019, and is a scholarship holder.

Earlier in the day, the Ladies Singles Sarah Mahboob downed Ushna Sohail in a three-set thriller that lasted three hours.

Although expectation were that the encounter would be closely fought out, but Sarah had chalked out her own game plan which worked with preciseness and exactitude and all through the three sets Sarah surfaced in a imperious and forceful way leaving her opponent astounded.

Ushna played some calculated tennis in the first set to go up 5-2, but Sarah fought back to win the set 7-5.in the second set, Ushna again led 3-0 and 5-3, but Sarah came to to make it 5-5.

However, Ushna regained her composure to take the set 7-5. The third set went down to the wire, with Sarah holding her nerve to take the match and the championships. Sarah was awarded a cash award of Rps 40,000 whereas Ushna pocketed Pkr 24,000.

Ushna Sohail and Noor Malik clinched the Ladies Doubles title by eliminating Sarah Mahboob and Mehaq Khokhar in a well contested three sets match. Sarah and Mehaq won the first set at 6-3 by breaking 8th game of Noor Malik. In the 2nd set score went up to 3-3all as all the players hold their respective serves, Noor and Ushna displayed excellent net game and broke 8th game of Mehaq and won the 2nd set at 6-3. The match decided in the super tie break which won by Ushna, Noor at 10-7.

Muhammad Shoaib and Barkatullah won the Men's Doubles title by defeating Heera Ashiq and Yousaf Khalil in a well contested three set match. All the players showed quality tennis and long rallies were witnessed from the base lines. Yousaf, Heera won the first set at 7-5 breaking 12th game of Barkatullah at love-40.

In the second set Shoaib and Barkatullah changed the strategy and start attacking on the net and won the second set at 6-2 by breaking 5th & 7th game of Heera and Yousaf and level the match 1 set all. The match decided in the super tie break which won by Shaoib and Barkatullah at 10-6.

The J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships has brought to the fore some astute and buoyant young ones who look skillful, talented and gifted and were like to become an agreeable batch of tennis professional speedily.

Men's Singles final: Muhammad Shoaib beat Aqeel Khan 64 36 63.

Ladies Singles final: Sarah Mahboob beat Ushna Suhail 7-5,5-7,6-4.

Men's Doubles final: Barkatullah, Muhammad Shaoib beat Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq 5-7 6-2 10-6.

Ladies Doubles final: Ushna Sohail, Noor Malik beat Sarah Mahboob, Mehaq Khokhar 3-6 6-3 10-7.