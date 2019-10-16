UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Defeats Top Seed Daniel To Move To Semifinals Of ITF World Junior

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

Shoaib defeats top seed Daniel to move to semifinals of ITF World Junior

Pakistan's promising tennis player Shoaib Khan caused major upset when he eliminated top seed Daniel Webb of Great Britain in a thrilling quarterfinal contest of the second leg of ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championships here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday

The epic three-set Boys's Single battle, which continued for three hours and 15 minutes entertained the spectators with quality tennis from both the players. The score went up to 5-5 all in the first set, but Daniel won it at 7-5 by breaking 12th game of after three duce. In the second set fifth seed Shoaib Khan built up the winning lead 3-1 by breaking 3rd game of Daniel in which he made two double fault. Daniel start attacking to build up the lead 5-3 by breaking 6th and 8th game of Shoaib Khan. But the Pakistani lad bounced back and leveled the score 5-5all by breaking 9th game of Daniel and second set was decided in tie break, which was won by Shoaib at 7-4 after down 2-4 in the tie break.

Shoaib was in full command in the final set and did not allow his opponent to settle down with his powerful forehand and backhand drives and won the final set at 6-1 by breaking 3rd, 5th and 7th game of Daniel to advance to the semifinal.

Second Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan won his encounter against compatriot eighth seed Ahmed Kamil in straight sets 6-4 6-2. Third seed seed Kim Min-Joon of Korea proved too good for Saqib Hayat of Pakistan and trounced him in straight sets 6-3 6-2. He will now face Huzaifa Abdul Rehman in the second semifinal.

In the last quarterfinal Kang Gunuk of Korea was also in excellent form to defeat Muhammad Nauman Aftab of Pakistan without any noticeable resistance at score of 6-1, 6-1.

He will face Shoaib Khan in the first semifinal.

In the Girls' Singles event, Aysegul Mert (Turkmenistan), Choi Ji-Woo (Korea), Valitova Arina (Russia) and unseeded Jang Soo Ha (Korea) advanced to the semifinals by beating their respective opponents in straight sets. Aysegul Mert will face Chio Ji-Woo in the first semifinal, while Valitova Arina take on Jang Soo Ha in the second semifinal.

Following are the results: Boys Singles Quarter Finals: Shoaib Khan (PAK) beat Daniel Webb (GBR) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1; Kang Gunuk (KOR) beat M.Nouman Aftab (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Min-Joon KIM (KOR) beat Saqib Hayat (PAK) 6-3, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Kamil Ahmed (PAK) 6-4, 6-2.

Girls Singles Quarter Finals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) beat Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI) 6-2, 6-3; Choi Ji-Woo (KOR) beat Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-1, 6-2; Valitova Arina (RUS) beat Khanloo Mahta (IRI) 6-0, 6-1; Jang Soo Ha (KOR) beat Elmas Leyla Nilufer (TUR) 6-2, 6-2.

Boys Doubles Quarter Final: Ksese Luca Emanuel (GER) / Daniel Webb (GBR) beat Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) / Tootoonchi Moghadam (IRI) 7-5, 7-6(3); Boys Doubles Semi Final: In progress till filing of this report.

Girls Doubles Quarter Final: Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI) / Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) beat Abas Aliya (MDA) / Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Girls Doubles Semi Final:Khanloo Mahta (IRI) / Safi Meshkatolzahra (IRI) beat Aysegul Mert (TUR) / Elmas Leyla Nilufer (TUR) 6-3, 2-6, 10-3;Choi Ji-Woo (KOR) / Jang Soo Ha (KOR) beat Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI) / Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) 6-4, 6-1.

