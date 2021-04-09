UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Malik Appears In 31st PCB Podcast

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Shoaib Malik appears in 31st PCB podcast

The player talks in detail about one of his closest friends and longtime team-mate in the 31st edition of the PCB Podcast.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) As Mohammad Hafeez prepares for his 100th T20I appearance, Shoaib Malik talks in detail about one of his closest friends and longtime team-mate in the 31st edition of the PCB Podcast, which is available here for viewing and free downloading for editorial purposes.

The latest edition also includes:

Haris Rauf shares an insight to the Pakistan team celebrations after they became the first side from Asia to win two ODI series in South Africa

South Africa batsman Aiden Markram shares his thoughts on Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman’s batting displays in the just-concluded ODI series;

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan discusses progress made by the team

Ramiz Raja and Shaun Pollock in conversation about Pakistan versus South Africa ODI series

Qasim Akram reflects on his delight at being appointed Pakistan U19 captain and looks ahead to the upcoming tour of Bangladesh

More Stories From Sports

