Shoaib Malik asks fans to guess where he is going

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) Former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik asked his fans to guess where he was heading to on Monday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Malik put his fans and followers into surprise by asking a question that they [fans and friends] should guess where he was heading towards.

The cricketer who was wearing masks was looking so excited and there was beam in his eyes.

The 38-year-old Shoaib was to travel to England with the 29-member Pakistan squad on June 29 but at the time he was away from his family which was in India, and therefore could not travel to India due to the global Covid-19 ban on air travel.

Now Shoaib has met his family after Indian government lifted the air travel ban on July 31. So now he is available for the series.

Shoaib Malik and another veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez were included in the 29-member squad for the England tour, as they were in the radar of chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq for preparing a strong squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which was scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November, but now postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.