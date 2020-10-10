Shoaib Malik becomes top scorer in Asia by reaching 10,000 runs

(@fidahassanain)

Former Pakistan Captain made this score for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team against Balochistan during ongoing National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik has become the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket in Asia.

He is the third overall batsman who made such scores.

Shoaib Malik, 38-year old, made this great record while playing National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi against Balochistan.

He was playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the competition.

The player joined the elite list which only includes Chris Gayle and Keiron Pollard of West Indies.

Malik played 394 T20 matches from 2005-2020, scoring 10027 runs at an average of 37. He made 61 fifties, however, he was yet to register a hundred in this format.