Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

The famous couple of the South Asia have neither confirmed nor rejected the rumors of separation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Shoaib Malik has extended birthday wishes to his partner Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza on her special day.

The wishes come at the moment when the couple is amid rumors of separation on the social media and both are silent on this subject.

Sania Mirza has turned 36 years old.

Taking to his social media accounts, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest.

He also shared a throwback photo of them on Instagram.

However, there is no response from Sania Mirza’s side on the message of Shoaib Malik which is surprising for many of their fans.

Just a day earlier, the couple announced their joint show “The Mirza Malik Show”.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.