Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) Renowned cricketer Shoaib Malik took to social media on Sunday to convey heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife, actress Sana Javed to mark the occasion with a touching gesture.

Through an Instagram post, Malik shared a series of three delightful pictures capturing candid moments with his beloved spouse, accompanied by a caption that read, "Happy birthday Sana Shoaib Malik."

The public display of affection follows a recent Instagram story shared by Javed, where she resonated with a poignant quote that suggested the presence of miracles in the form of kind-hearted individuals.

The surprise element, however, arrived earlier this year on January 20 when the duo announced their marriage.

Sharing glimpses of their wedding festivities on various social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram, the couple expressed gratitude, sating, "Alhamdulillah, and we brought you into the pair."