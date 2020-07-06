UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Malik Gives Challenge To Sania Mirza

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:39 PM

Shoaib Malik gives challenge to Sania Mirza

In a video chat on social media, Shoaib Malik asks his wife Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza to say him “I love you” in Punjabi.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) All rounder Shoaib Malik put a challenge before his wife Sania Mirza, asking her to say him “I love you” in Punjabi.

In a video conversation on social media, both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza shared interesting views, leaving their fans in surprise.

Shoaib Malik put interesting questions before Sania Mirza who failed to answer after which he gave her another challenge of saying her “I love you” in Punjabi.

Tennis Star Sania Mirza started saying something in Punjabi that “Aasi tuaade naal pyar,” but Shoaib Malik interrupted her, saying that these were not 10 to 12 people with whom she had married.

“ It was long period of ten years but she couldn’t learn even a single line of “Punjabi”. At this, Sania Mirza made another attempt of speaking in Punjabi and said that “Menu tuade naal pyar keeta,” [I love you]. On it, Shoaib Malik said: “You have destroyed “Punjabi”. You should stop using Punjabi. Punjabi people will not let you in,”.

He further said: “ Menu tuade naal muhabbat hey, kaho!,” [I have fallen in love with you].

