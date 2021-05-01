Shoaib Malik has no retirement plan in near future

(@fidahassanain)

The former Captain says he is quite fit, can bat and bowl and has ability to make quick runs and save runs.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) Legendary cricketer Shoaib Malik once again made it clear that he had no plan to take retirement from the cricket in near future.

Shoaib Malik said he was quite fit and ready to play whenever he got an opportunity.

“I haven’t thought about my retirement and have no plans to retire because I’m fit, I can bat & bowl,” said Shoaib Malik, adding that he could make quick runs and could save runs.

He expressed these words while talking to an Indian news agency on Saturday.

“When I have to bowl I can also bowl & I’m batting well & my fitness is top grade,” he added.

This is not for the first time that he wasn’t thinking of taking retirement at any point.

It may be mentioned here that Malik made his ODI debut in 1999 and at present, the oldest active player in the country. In 2020, Malik played a T20I for Pakistan against England.