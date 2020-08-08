UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Malik Is Likely To Join Pakistan Team In England On August 15

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 02:24 PM

Shoaib Malik is likely to join Pakistan Team in England on August 15

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) says his joining is subjected to his successful two negative Covid-19 tests as per the agreed protocols and processes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) The PCB is planning to fly-out T20 specialist Shoaib Malik to Southampton on 15 August, provided he returns two negative Covid-19 tests as per the agreed protocols and processes.

Shoaib will be part of the squad for the three T20Is against England, which will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on 28 August, 30 August and 1 September.

The PCB had approved Shoaib’s request for delayed departure so that he could spend some time with his family, whom he had not met since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Shahid Aslam will return to Manchester on 8 August (today). He had arrived in Lahore last week to attend his father’s funeral.

