Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir request people to be kind to them

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Trying to pacify the angry nation, cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir have requested people to maintain respect for the players.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Like the Indian crowd which outnumbered Pakistani fans in the Old Trafford stands, Indian batsmen outwitted Pakistani bowlers in the field and scored mammoth 336-5 in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019.

Although Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insist his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India, Pakistani people are not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance.

However, people are not ready to forgive the team for their embarrassing defeat.

On top of it, a video of the players enjoying in a Sheesha café before the match has been going viral on social media.

This has added to the criticism on the Pakistani team.

Trying to pacify the angry nation, cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir have requested people to maintain respect for the players.

“On behalf of all athletes, I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do,” Shoaib Malik said.

Bowler Mohammad Amir in his defence said, “Pls don’t use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need your support 🙏🙏🙏”