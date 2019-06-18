UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir Request People To Be Kind To Them

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 57 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:34 PM

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir request people to be kind to them

Trying to pacify the angry nation, cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir have requested people to maintain respect for the players.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Like the Indian crowd which outnumbered Pakistani fans in the Old Trafford stands, Indian batsmen outwitted Pakistani bowlers in the field and scored mammoth 336-5 in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019.

Although Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insist his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India, Pakistani people are not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance.

However, people are not ready to forgive the team for their embarrassing defeat.

On top of it, a video of the players enjoying in a Sheesha café before the match has been going viral on social media.

This has added to the criticism on the Pakistani team.

Trying to pacify the angry nation, cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir have requested people to maintain respect for the players.

“On behalf of all athletes, I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do,” Shoaib Malik said.

Bowler Mohammad Amir in his defence said, “Pls don’t use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need your support 🙏🙏🙏”

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World ICC Social Media Nice Shoaib Malik Mohammad Amir Old Trafford Sunday 2019 Media All Top

Recent Stories

Police foil child marriage attempt in Sadiqabad, a ..

13 minutes ago

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

20 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives outgoing Pakistani Ambassa ..

20 minutes ago

Delegation from the Republic of Maldives visits KV ..

6 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IO ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition on what basis is terming budget anti pe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.