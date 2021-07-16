UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza Get Golden Visa Of UAE

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:28 PM

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa of UAE

The UAE government had launched its golden visa scheme in 2019 for long-term residence visas.  

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th,2021) The UAE government gave its 10-year Golden Visa to Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shoaib Malik and his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

The UAE government had launched its golden visa scheme in 2019 for long-term residence visas. According to Khaleej Times, the duo was given Golden visa. The visa is issued for five to 10 years and is automatically renewed.

Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik in April 2010 and their son Izhaan was born in October 2018. The two were living in Dubai while also shuffling their time between India and Pakistan since they got married.

Sania recently returned to Wimbledon and reached the second round with her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands from the US. Malik was last seen playing in the Pakistan Super League and ended the tournament as Peshawar Zalmi’s highest run-scorer.

