UrduPoint.com

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza To Host Show Together Amid Divorce Rumors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2022 | 05:56 PM

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to host show together amid divorce rumors

Urduflix has shared the poster in which both Sania and Shoaib are seen together for their show "The Mirza Malik show".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik and Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza will appear together in "The Miza Malik Show" amid rumors of separation.

Taking to Instagram, Urduflix has shared a poster of the program carrying picture of both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza.

The couple will host the show together.

The development has taken place at the moment amid speculations of separation.

The rumours of their separations and divorce have made headlines in the region but neither Malik nor Mirza have addressed the speculations.

The Mirza-Malik show was first announced last year in December. The couple had announced the show during a press conference in Dubai where they said it interested them because they love doing new things together and as individuals.

However, the date of the show has not been announced yet.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and they were blessed with Izhaan Mirza Malik who is now almost five years old.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Dubai Divorce Shoaib Malik December Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

34 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

36 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

46 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.