Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to host show together amid divorce rumors

Urduflix has shared the poster in which both Sania and Shoaib are seen together for their show "The Mirza Malik show".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik and Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza will appear together in "The Miza Malik Show" amid rumors of separation.

The couple will host the show together.

The development has taken place at the moment amid speculations of separation.

The rumours of their separations and divorce have made headlines in the region but neither Malik nor Mirza have addressed the speculations.

The Mirza-Malik show was first announced last year in December. The couple had announced the show during a press conference in Dubai where they said it interested them because they love doing new things together and as individuals.

However, the date of the show has not been announced yet.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and they were blessed with Izhaan Mirza Malik who is now almost five years old.