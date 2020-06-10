UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoaib Malik Says Babar Azam Should Be Made An Independent Captain Of National Team

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:56 PM

Shoaib Malik says Babar Azam should be made an independent captain of national team

The former captain of the national team says that he is fan of Babar Azam who believes is a role model for junior players and many others.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) Popular cricketer Shoaib Malik suggested that Babar Azam should be made an independent captain of the national cricket team here on Wednesday.

Shoaib Malik said he was among the fans of Babar Azam.

He expressed these views while giving interview to a local news organization.

“I’m fan of Babar Azam,” said Shoaib Malik, pointing out that he should be an independent captain of the national cricket team. He also said that there were many negatives things but the young batsmen should completely focus their careers and work.

“The batsmen should show responsibilities and perform their duties with utmost care and focus,” said Shoaib Malik.

He said it was the matter with Babar Azam as he always realized his duties and tried his best to perform them in excellent way.

“Babar Azam is a star player for many juniors and for many others,” said the former captain.

He said he always felt pride when Babar Azam was discussed all around the world. He said that he was given responsibilities of One Day International and T20 formats but he should be made captain of the national team to make decisions independently.

“If he is made an independent captain he could perform excellent like Verat Kohli of India,” he went on to say. He further said that the players would also be sure that they would not be out of the team even after defeat in two or three matches, and in return, they would support the captain.

He urged the PCB to encourage the young batsman so that they could emerge as the best players for the team and could perform for the country.

Eoin Morgan, he said, was the recent example who supported his team and players and maintained pool of players.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World PCB Young Virat Kohli Shoaib Malik Babar Azam All Best

Recent Stories

RPO for ensuring financial support for affected po ..

31 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 10 ..

32 minutes ago

Two hotels sealed for violating corona SOPs

32 minutes ago

Roger Federer out of tennis until 2021 after knee ..

32 minutes ago

Virus closure protest leaves three dead in DR Cong ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.