Shoaib Malik shares beautiful pictures of wife, son

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) National cricket player Shoaib Malik shared the beautiful picture of his wife Sania Mirza and his cute son Izhaan Mirza here on Monday.

In a tweet, Shoaib Malik shared the endearing posts for his wife Sania Mirza for their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

“Looking after me like a guardian angel #HappyMothersDay Mama ...

love from Izhaan,” he wrote.

Sania Mirza who is Indian Tennis Star also responded to Shoaib Malik with emoji of love.

Sports couple got married on April 12, 2010 in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, followed by a grand reception held in Sialkot, Pakistan.