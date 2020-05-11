UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Malik Shares Beautiful Pictures Of Wife, Son

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:38 PM

Shoaib Malik shares beautiful pictures of wife, son

Sania Mirza, the Tennis star, has responds to her husband by posting emoji of love.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) National cricket player Shoaib Malik shared the beautiful picture of his wife Sania Mirza and his cute son Izhaan Mirza here on Monday.

In a tweet, Shoaib Malik shared the endearing posts for his wife Sania Mirza for their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

“Looking after me like a guardian angel #HappyMothersDay Mama ...

love from Izhaan,” he wrote.

Sania Mirza who is Indian Tennis Star also responded to Shoaib Malik with emoji of love.

Sports couple got married on April 12, 2010 in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, followed by a grand reception held in Sialkot, Pakistan.

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.