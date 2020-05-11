Shoaib Malik Shares Beautiful Pictures Of Wife, Son
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:38 PM
Sania Mirza, the Tennis star, has responds to her husband by posting emoji of love.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) National cricket player Shoaib Malik shared the beautiful picture of his wife Sania Mirza and his cute son Izhaan Mirza here on Monday.
In a tweet, Shoaib Malik shared the endearing posts for his wife Sania Mirza for their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.
“Looking after me like a guardian angel #HappyMothersDay Mama ...
Sania Mirza who is Indian Tennis Star also responded to Shoaib Malik with emoji of love.
Sports couple got married on April 12, 2010 in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, followed by a grand reception held in Sialkot, Pakistan.