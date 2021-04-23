UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Malik Shares Tough Gym Routine With Fans

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:01 PM

Shoaib Malik shares tough gym routine with fans

The former Pakistan team Captain has shared a short clip in which he is seen doing tough exercises for his fitness.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Former Pakistan team captain Shoaib Malik has shared a short video clip with his fans, giving them a sneak peek to his tough gym routine.

The cricketer is seen doing tough exercise at a gym, and indirectly has urged his fans to exercise by asking them about their daily gym routines.

Taking to Instagram, the player has said: “You gotta burn it...What's your gym routine?” the cricketer asked a question to his fans.

Malik, who is often seen sharing his fitness routines with fans, is currently training in Karachi.

“Shoaib's training routine is functional exercises to help his cricket," said Munir.

