Shoaib Malik shares tough gym routine with fans

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Former Pakistan team captain Shoaib Malik has shared a short video clip with his fans, giving them a sneak peek to his tough gym routine.

“Shoaib's training routine is functional exercises to help his cricket," said Munir.