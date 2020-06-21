UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Malik To Join Pak Cricket Team In England On July 24

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:13 AM

Shoaib Malik to join Pak cricket team in England on July 24

The Pakistan Cricket Board has given special dispensation to Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik by allowing him to join the men's national cricket team in England on July 24 after spending time with his immediate family, whom he has not seen for nearly five months

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board has given special dispensation to Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik by allowing him to join the men's national cricket team in England on July 24 after spending time with his immediate family, whom he has not seen for nearly five months.

Shoaib's wife, Sania Mirza, and one-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, have been in India, while Shoaib has been in Sialkot since the imposition of international travel ban due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the travel ban, Shoaib was involved for Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League, which commenced on February 20 before it was suspended on March 17.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan Saud here on Saturday : "Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the Covid-19 pandemic.

As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib's request.

"We have spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board who understand the situation and have agreed to make an exception by helping Shoaib enter the country on July 24. Of course, Shoaib will follow the UK government's policies on visitors entering the country before integrating with the side."The team will depart on June 28 for Manchester, before driving to Derbyshire for their 14-day quarantine period during which they will be allowed to train and practice. Apart from training and practicing, there will be intra-squad matches to compensate for the lack of practice matches due to non-availability of local teams as the ECB is yet to commence its domestic season.

