DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2024) Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is under fire on social media after he posted photos from his son Azhaan Malik’s recent birthday celebration.

Malik’s former wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, had already celebrated Azhaan’s sixth birthday with great fanfare, sharing images that quickly circulated online.

Recently, Malik traveled to Dubai to celebrate with Azhaan and shared pictures on social media, including a photo of him cutting the birthday cake with his son.

However, social media users observed that Azhaan appeared less than enthusiastic in the photos with his father, sparking a wave of criticism directed at Malik.

In response, many social media users voiced their support for Sania Mirza, while expressing displeasure towards Malik and actress Sana Javed.

Some users accused Malik of betraying his former spouse due to an alleged relationship with an actress, which they claimed led to the breakup of his family and created discomfort for Azhaan around his father.

As a reminder, Malik and Mirza married in 2010 and had their son, Azhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. In 2023, Malik and Mirza parted ways, and Malik went on to marry actress Sana Javed earlier this year.

Following the separation, Sania Mirza and Azhaan currently reside in Dubai.