LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The old war-horse Shoaib Malik played a cameo of 56 n.o. off 22 balls propelling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a daunting total of 206-4 which the Southern Punjab could never overhaul and fell 10 runs short with 196-8 in the final of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

It was the eighth occasion in the National T20 Cup 2020 when Southern Punjab bowlers had conceded over 200 runs and the total proved too big to achieve for the Southern Punjab in the end.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the favourites but the momentum was with the Southern Punjab team which had come from behind to beat current champions in the semi-final.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were precariously placed at 126-3 towards the close of 15th over when Shoaib Malik joined Mohammad Hafeez at the crease. Mohammad Hafeez who scored 38 off 26 balls played in fits and starts and was given three lives before he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Mohammad Ilyas off the bowling of Mohammad Imran in the 19th over with the total at 177-4.

Shoaib Malik and Musadiq Ali hit 29 runs of the remaining 8 balls while 22 runs came off the bat of Shoaib Malik who hit four 6s and three 4s in a high-voltage innings which took the match away from Southern Punjab.

Shoaib Malik was especially harsh on Aamer Yamin who conceded 23 runs in his last over of the spell although he conceded only 14 runs in his first three overs and got the all important wicket of Fakhar Zaman who scored 67 off 40 balls laced with three 6s and seven 4s.

Mohamamd Rizwan did not play a fluent innings and scored only 25 off 30 balls before he was run out from behind the stumps by wicket-keeper Zeeshan Asharf.

Mohammad Ilyas was the most economical bowler from the Southern Punjab who gave away only 28 runs in his spell of four overs while leg spinner Zahid Mahmood conceded 32 runs for one wicket.

Shoaib Malik and Mohamamd Hafeez were quite harsh on Mohammad Imran and plundered 51 runs off his four overs for the loss of one wicket.

Mohammad Abbas also conceded 50 runs with 23 runs from his last overs.

Southern Punjab were slow in their chase of 207 runs as they lost three early wickets as Shan Masood (7 off 7), Sohaib Maqsood (0 off 1) and Zeeshan Ashraf (16 off 19) were back in the hut by the 6th over of their innings with score on 34. The two young all-rounders Hussain Talat and Khushdil Shah challenged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers in a partnership of 74 runs seven overs but the hopes of a miraculous chase were somewhat dented when Shah got out in the 13th over with the total at 108-4 scoring 34 off 22 balls. Hussain Talat reached his 50 off 27 balls in the 13th over.

Southern Punjab's hopes of overhauling the 200 plus total were somewhat dashed after Hussain Talat was spectacularly caught at long off by Shoaib Malik off the bowling of experienced Wahab Riaz. Shoaib Malik exhibited excellent athleticism when ran full throttle on his right and took a blinder to smother all hopes of the Southerners to lift the much-coveted trophy.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz were the most successful bowlers for who grabbed 3 wickets each and conceded 36 runs each in their quota of 4 overs each.

Shaheen Shah Afridi drew the first blood and accounted for 2 wickets in the third over of the innings. Imran Khan (Sr) was the most economical bowler of the match who conceded 22 overs off his four overs.

Usman Shinwari, who provided the all important wicket of Khushdil Shah, was the costliest of all KP bowlers and conceded 47 runs in his four overs.

Shinwari conceded 20 runs in the 20th over when he was hit for three sixes by the Southern Punjab all-rounder Mohammad Imran.

Shoaib Malik was adjudged man of the match for his heroic knock of 56 not out in the finals while Fakhar Zaman was declared best batsman of the tournament.