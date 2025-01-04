Shoaib, Muzammil To Lock Horns In Final Of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships
Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Mohammad Shoaib and Muzammil Murtaza advanced to the final of Men’s Singles after trouncing their respective opponents at the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Saturday.
Shoaib defeated Yousaf Khalil 6-4, 6-4 in a well fought contest, while Muzammil Murtaza overcame Aqeel Khan, who retired at 4-1 in the second set after losing the first 6-4.
The Ladies’ Singles semifinals saw Soha Ali edge past Noor Malik 7-6(5), 6-3, while Amna Ali Qayum secured her spot in the final by beating Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 6-4.
In the Men’s Doubles final, Muhammad Shoaib teamed up with Muzammil Murtaza to dominate Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil, winning convincingly with a score of 6-2, 6-1, to claim the title.
The Boys’ 18 & Under final featured an upset as Abubakar Talha stunned top seed Bilal Asim 6-4, 6-4, to clinch the championship in this category.
In the younger categories, the semifinals delivered exciting results:
Boys’ 14 & Under Semifinals: Hassan Usmani bt. Shayan Afridi 6-2, 7-5; Ruhab Faisal bt. Junaid Khan 6-1, 6-1
Boys’ 12 & Under Semifinals: Shayan Afridi bt. Muhammad Aayan 4-1, 4-1; Rashid Ali bt. Ibraheem Gill 4-1, 5-3
The tournament will conclude on Sunday with two key finals:
Ladies’ Singles Final: Amna Ali Qayum vs. Soha Ali at 10:30 AM
Men’s Singles Final: Muhammad Shoaib vs. Muzammil Murtaza at 1:30 PM
