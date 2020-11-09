UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Opposes Azhar's Removal From Test Captain

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:41 PM

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has opposed Azhar Ali's removal from Test captaincy saying the Lahore-born cricketer would give his 100 per cent in the upcoming matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has opposed Azhar Ali's removal from Test captaincy saying the Lahore-born cricketer would give his 100 per cent in the upcoming matches.

Pakistan lost the first Test against England in Manchester, despite being in a winning position, during the tour.

Akhtar said Azhar Ali should not be removed from the role after one bad game. "I agree that Azhar Ali made a mistake in the second innings of the first Test against England, while fielding, for which he was criticised but to remove him from captaincy, based on that match, would be unfair. I'm sure he will give his 100 per cent in the upcoming matches," he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"It is disappointing to see that it's always the players who suffer in such a scenario while the management stays the same," he said.

Babar Azam, who leads Pakistan in Twenty20s and ODIs, was the top contender to replace current Test skipper Azhar Ali ahead of Pakistan's tour to New Zealand.

"Babar is evolving as a captain. If Babar believes that he can lead the side in all three formats without jeopardising his batting form, then he should be made the captain," he said.

However Babar has been performing amazingly with the bat. His 82 helped Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe in the first T20 by six wickets. He also hammered the fastest half-century of his T20 career in the second T20 against Zimbabwe on Sunday, by scoring 51 runs off 28 balls with the help of eight boundaries and a huge six. Pakistan had already wrapped up the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe by 2-0.

