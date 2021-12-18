UrduPoint.com

Shoaib Outplay Aqeel In National Tennis Championships Semis

Mohammad Shoaib annexed ace player Aqeel Khan in the men's singles semifinal of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2021 here at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Saturday

Shoaib outplayed Aqeel in three sets by 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4. The match was played more than three hours. In other semifinal Muzzamil Murtaza won easily in straight set by 6-1, 6-2. The finals of Men's singles, ladies singles, Boys U18, Boys U-14 and Boys U-12 would be played on Sunday.

Senator Farhat Ullah Baber would be the chief guest at the final along with other Senators. An event for the Special Children would also be organized on Sunday.

Men's Singles semifinals: Mohammad Shoaib beat Aqeel Khan 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4; Muzammil Murtaza beat Yousaf Khalil 6-1, 6-2.

Men's Doubles final: Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid beat Heera Ashiq, Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 6-0.

In Boys U-18 semifinals: Hamid Israr beat Mohammad Huzaifa Khan 6-2, 7-6(4), Abdullah Adnan beat Mohammad Talha Khan 6-4, 6-2.

In Girls U-18 Singles semifinals: Amna Ali Qayum beat Saher Aleem 6-1, 6-1; Sheeza Sajid beat Sara Pervaiz 6-0, 6-0.

In Boys U-14 Singles semifinals: Mohammad Sallar beat Asad Zaman 2-4, 4-2, 4-2; Mohammad Ibrahim Sharif beat Ali Zain 4-2, 4-1.

In Girls U-14 final: Amna Ali Qayum beat Zunaisha Noor 4-5(3), 4-1, 5-3.

In B/G U-12 semifinals: Hamza Roman beat Samer Zaman 4-2, 4-1; Abdul Basit beat Mohammad Haziq Aasim 1-4, 4-1, 5-3.

In B/G U-10 final: Shayan Afridi beat Abdul Wasay 4-0, 4-0.

